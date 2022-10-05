TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Slips

ABC's decision to expand The Rookie franchise was risky, and it looks like The Rookie: Feds might not be long for this world.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 2 managed 1.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

It was down almost 30% in total viewers week-to-week.

The demo was steady, but the total viewer tally will not be enough to keep it around unless the show performs very well in delayed viewing.

Earlier on ABC's night, Bachelor in Paradise (2.1 million/0.5 rating) matched its Monday performance.

NBC's The Voice had 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating -- on par with its Monday performance.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 2, meanwhile, was steady vs. last week's overnights for the premiere.

It had 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.

CBS' FBI had 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The procedural topped the night in total viewers.

FBI International (5.8 million/0.4 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.1 million/0.4 rating) both lost a tenth.

FOX's The Resident (2.6 million/0.3 rating) and Monarch (1.6 million/0.2 rating) were steady.

