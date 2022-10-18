Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Athena find out the truth?

On 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5, the agent investigated when the same house was targeted by two home invasions within hours of rach other.

Buck On the Case - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5

Meanwhile, the 118 raced to the rescue when a D-I-Y home renovation trapped a man in an attic.

Elsewhere, Hen asked for a second chance with her medical school professor.

Did she get her wish?

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

The thing that makes us good at our jobs is the ability to listen closely and then picture what's happening on the other end of the line. Sometimes, those pictures are the stuff of nightmares.

Sue [to Maddie]

Buck: I mean, something must have really scared her, right? You're sure there's no one else here?
Athena: I'm positive, Detective Buckley.

