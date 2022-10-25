Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did Hen manage to find Karen?

An explosion near Karen's lab on the shocking 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 left Hen in a heartbreaking situation.

Meanwhile, Denny accompanied Hen to work and was forced to go through a shocking scenario.

Elsewhere, Athena and Bobby made their way to a crime scene that left them with more questions than answers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.