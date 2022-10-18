Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Simone manage to find some peace with her teammates?

On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 2, Spring semester was underway and it was time for Simone to ponder how to move forward.

Meanwhile, Damon was stressed that his decision will affect those around him.

Elsewhere, Keisha was all in on her new dance major but she had to overcome a roadblock.

