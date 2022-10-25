Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Did Rodney leave Lace behind?

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 8, he opened up about finding a better match as Lace took a leave of absence from Paradise.

Meanwhile, the men were shocked by a new wave of guys, especially because a rose ceremony was just around the corner.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events left another couple calling it quits as the most surprising pairing of the season got underway.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.