Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Who tried to silence the missing backpacker?

On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 5, Jenny set out on a mission to find out more about the missing person.

Serious Donno - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Cassie searched for a creepy guy seen near the campsites.

Elsewhere, Sunny realized something was going on behind the scenes at her excursion company

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 5

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

Jenny: You two been here all night?
Cassie: I wasn't gonna leave the body.
Jenny: And he wasn't gonna leave you.

Paige: Your mom is Sunny?
Walter. Yes.
Paige: Why is Sunny keeping you out here?
Walter: To protect me from other people. And the police.

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 5

