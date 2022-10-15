Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 2

at .

Did the family understand Frank's decision?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2, Erin was blindsided when he revealed he would not be endorsing her run for district attorney.

A Turnover Issue - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez investigated a bloody crime scene at a hotel.

Elsewhere, Jamie's new job as a field intelligence sergeant revealed some shocking flaws in the police system in the U.S.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Quotes

Got the subpoena. You make our life more difficult, we'll make your life more difficult.

Danny

Garett: Are we going to give the parties involved a heads up?
Frank: Would we normally give them a heads up?
Garett: No, but this isn't normal.
Frank: It has to be.
Garett: Wishing won't make it so.
Frank: But actions will.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Photos

An Unusual Clue - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2
Searching for a Murderer - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2
A Bloody Crime Scene - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2
Erin's On Her Own - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2
Baker Announces a Guest - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 13
  3. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 2