Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 2

Did the family understand Frank's decision?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2, Erin was blindsided when he revealed he would not be endorsing her run for district attorney.

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez investigated a bloody crime scene at a hotel.

Elsewhere, Jamie's new job as a field intelligence sergeant revealed some shocking flaws in the police system in the U.S.

