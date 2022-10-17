Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 10

at .

How did it all end?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10, Mick and Megan reunited and had some big moments.

Here Comes the Bride - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Sarah and Kevin's baby arrived, starting a week of celebration.

The O'Briens came together one last time as everyone reacted to the big changes and pondered what was next.

What did they decided was best for them going forward?

Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Evan: I understand you offered Mandrake a job.
Abby: He was available. So you talked to Mandrake.
Evan: I did.
Abby: Did you unfire him?
Evan: I tried to. He's weighing his options.

Little Mick is perfect, and he has a perfect name.

Mick

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10

