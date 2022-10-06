Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did everyone survive the movie theater fire?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, the gang worked tirelessly to save everyone.

Meanwhile, Kidd recruited Carber, Capp, and Tony to help prepare her new lieutenant's quarters.

Elsewhere, Severide and Detective Pryma worked together for a police investigation.

What did they learn?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.