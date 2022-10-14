Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 4

Did Kidd choose to help Carver?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 4, the EMT got a glimpse into her co-worker's personal life.

Meanwhile, Mouch and Herrmann received an unexpected gift that changed the direction of their bar.

Elsewhere, Boden had a decision to make in the aftermath of that big death.

How did it all play out in the end?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.