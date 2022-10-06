Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Charles and Nellie find some common ground?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 3, the pair were in the hot seat after the treatment of a paranoid patient.

Meanwhile, Ethan treated a pregnant patient from Hannah's past, sending things in a shocking direction.

Elsewhere, Crockett and Vanessa helped a man who needed a risky neurosurgery.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.