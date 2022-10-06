Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 3

How did it all end for Halstead?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3, a surprising death gave the intelligence officer a cause for concern.

While everyone rallied to protect him, it quickly emerged that there was something else he was hiding.

Meanwhile, Upton tried to make sure her husband was safe, but their relationship suffered.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.