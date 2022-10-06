Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 3

How did it all end for Halstead?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3, a surprising death gave the intelligence officer a cause for concern.

Questioning Decisions - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3

While everyone rallied to protect him, it quickly emerged that there was something else he was hiding.

Meanwhile, Upton tried to make sure her husband was safe, but their relationship suffered.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3 Online

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3 Quotes

I did the right thing when it counted. Didn't I do that?

Lenny

Burgess: Jay, you can't make the promise you did in there, we can't keep it.
Halstead: I have no intentions of keeping it.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3

