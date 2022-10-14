Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Catherine reveal the truth about her return?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3, the latest case hit home for the entire team.

A group of teenagers contacted the team with a story about a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town.

Elsewhere, Maxine had an epiphany about the formation of her team.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Folsom: Any other witnesses?
Maxine: That's the thing about a ghost town. Nobody's talking.

Maxine: So, you two ride in together?
Folsom: Carpooling is good for the planet, boss.
Maxine: That's what they're calling it nowadays?

