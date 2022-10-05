Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did the team manage to save everyone from a shooting incident?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 3, the team investigated a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons.

However, they discovered that one of the culprits was a classmate of Jubal's son, sending the mission in a shocking direction.

Meanwhile, OA got an update about Maggie.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.