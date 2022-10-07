Watch Ghosts Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did the truth about Alberta's death come to light?

On Ghosts Season 2 Episode 2, a sudden turn of events found Sam hosting a podcast to unmask the killer.

The Modern Age - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Hetty developed an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine.

Elsewhere, Jay had a big decision to make about his career when it emerged that the hotel was taking off in a big way.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Stage Manager: You! I’m desperate. Can you go on tonight?
Alberta: Oh, me? In the spotlight? I don’t know.
[He turns to a different backup singer]
Stage Manager: Fine. How about you?
[Alberta cuts him off]
Alberta: Ah, ah, ah! My turn!

Sam: The ghosts think that I should start a podcast about Alberta’s murder.
Jay: A murder pod where you have access to the actual victim? I love it!

