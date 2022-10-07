Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 1

Did Meredith choose Nick?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, the aftermath of a tornado brought Nick back to the hospital after six months.

Meredith was faced with a big decision when Maggie told her he was back in town.

Meanwhile, Bailey laughed that Meredith started a new residency team with "rejects."

Did the new group of residents prove everyone wrong?

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.