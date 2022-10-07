Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 1

at .

Did Meredith choose Nick?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, the aftermath of a tornado brought Nick back to the hospital after six months.

Best Friends -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1

Meredith was faced with a big decision when Maggie told her he was back in town.

Meanwhile, Bailey laughed that Meredith started a new residency team with "rejects."

Did the new group of residents prove everyone wrong?

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Quotes

Amelia: Derek was a god to him.
Mer: I know.
Amelia: And Lucas was Derek's favorite nephew, and I do love him, so I hate to keep saying this, but I don't think he has what it takes.
Mer: I know you don't.
Amelia: He's a mess. He doesn't follow instructions. He has to do everything he own way. Did you hire him because he reminds you of Derek?
Mer: Not Derek. He is a mess. He does need to do things his own way. But he does have a stroke of the family genius, and he's a bit of a black sheep. You don't see it, do you?
Amelia: Is that why he drives me crazy? He's me.
Mer: Yes, he's you. He's got the spark. He's got the drive. He just needs a chance.

Jules: I think I may have already slept with an attending already.
Mika: You work fast.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Photos

What Happened? -Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Best Friends -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Welcome, Interns -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
A New Start-tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Throwback Thursday -wide - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Talking Outside the Hospital - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 19
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 1