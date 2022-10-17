Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 3

How did Louis and Lestat manage to come to terms with the next major hurdle in their relationship?

A friend arrived in town on Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 and their relationship was put to the test.

Meanwhile, Lestat had to decide whether he wanted to be tied down with another vampire for the rest of the time he was a member of the undead.

As a surprising new lead in the spate of murders in town came to light, there was a change in public opinion.

Use the video above to watch Interview With the Vampire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.