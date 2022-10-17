Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 3

How did Louis and Lestat manage to come to terms with the next major hurdle in their relationship?

A friend arrived in town on Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 and their relationship was put to the test.

Bearing Gifts - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Lestat had to decide whether he wanted to be tied down with another vampire for the rest of the time he was a member of the undead.

As a surprising new lead in the spate of murders in town came to light, there was a change in public opinion.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Louis: I don't want to kill people anymore. There it is.
Lestat: A fish that doesn't swim. A bird refusing flight. You're going to struggle. I have faith in the feline population of New Orleans.

Louis: Do you ever think that we, that's to say, our kind, were put on Earth for a larger purpose?
Lestat: I put you on this Earth. Your purpose is to enjoy yourself.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Card Games & Business - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3
Bearing Gifts - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3
Louis Reacts - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3
Jelly Roll Morton - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3
Ms. Brown Sings - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3
Putting On A Show - Interview With The Vampire Season 1 Episode 3
