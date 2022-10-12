Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Gavin and Eva manage to get to safety?

The pair reunited on La Brea Season 2 Episode 3, but had to attempt a daring escape from their unforgiving captors.

Fighting for Food - La Brea Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Lucas headed up a dangerous mission to the fort to reclaim the resources his friends needed.

Elsewhere, the time difference was finally explained as a new character brought a lot of secrets.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Paara: My people warned me again and again about taking the word of the sky people. What am I supposed to tell them now?
Ty: Tell them that you’ll give me a little more time.
Paara: I’ve already given you more time. I thought I could trust you.

Izzy: I didn’t realize how much I’d miss him.
Scott: He’s going to be okay.
Izzy: Is he though?
Scott: Since he’s been down here, Josh has survived a wolf attack, a monster of a storm, and being chased out of an ancient fort, so I’m sure he can make it in 1988.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 3

