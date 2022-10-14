Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 4

Did the SVU manage to come to terms with its most devastating case yet?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4, a home invasion and kidnapping found the team risking everything to get some answers.

Benson Supports Rollins - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Muncy tried to fit in with the squad, but it became clear that it was no easy task.

Elsewhere, things took a turn for Rollins as she continued her recovery.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4 Quotes

Benson: Everyone wear a vest. This guy shot two people to get his hands on Pria.
Fin: And there's no telling what he'll do to keep her.

Valesco: Now it makes sense. Strict family, parents don't approve, so she has the boyfriend shoot them.
Muncy: Slow down, cowboy. Birth control pills don't always mean a girl is having sex. Some girls use them to regulate their periods.

