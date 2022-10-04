Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Whistler survive one of the most harrowing missions to date?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 3, a fatal car crash left the team with many questions after one of the victims was revealed to be an imposter.

As it became clear an undercover mission would need to be started, Lucy worried that Whistler was not ready for it.

Meanwhile, Tennant made a decision about her son's future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.