Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Alex get his wish?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 6, the teen dropped a bombshell on his parents about his post-high school plans.

Meanwhile, a marine corporal's death in a tidepool after being exposed to fentanyl left the NCIS team at a loss about what happened.

Elsewhere, Lucy and Kate reached a surprising point in their whirlwind relationship.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.