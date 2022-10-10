Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 1

at .

Did the NCIS team survive the most harrowing mission to date?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 kicked off with the gang searching for a suspect after the bombing of a large facility.

School Starts - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1

However, it quickly became clear that drones could be a part of the problem.

Meanwhile, Callen and Kilbride got troubling news about a body found in Syria.

Who was it?

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 Quotes

Kensi [to Deeks]: You know what I'm thinking?
Both: Home school.
Deeks: I'm not built for this. I think we should have got a raccoon.

Kensi [to Rosa]: But more importantly, have fun.
Deeks: That's the most important thing: Have fun.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1

