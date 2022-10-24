Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 3

Did the team manage to take down a group of serial killers?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3, the team worked with the FBI to unmask "The Body Stitchers" before more bodies piled up.



The team also had to turn to some faces from the past when it emerged that the previous generation of NCIS agents couldn't capture them.

Meanwhile, Callen and Deeks had some big decisions about the team's future.



Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3 Quotes

Fatima: Oh, my God!
Rand: I'm so sorry. We should have warned you.

Go on to work, son. My happiness can wait.

Raymond [to Sam]



NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3 Photos

Leading the Search - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3

Murderer Task Force - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3
Full Force - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3
Armed and Dangerous - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3
Hunting Body Stitchers - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 3
