Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 6

Did the team manage to find Kasie?

On NCIS Season 20 Episode 6, a dead agent was found and Kasie went missing, leading to one of the most shocking episodes to date.

McGee decided to lead a team into one of their most devastating battles.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Knight's relationship hit a snag following a very public piece of information about them coming to light.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.