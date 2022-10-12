Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 4

at .

Did the staff manage to come together?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 4, Max was met with surprising resistance when he mandated a personal health day.

Getting Handsy - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Reynolds found himself intrigued by a persuasive new member of staff.

Elsewhere, Bloom struggled with job stress after being taken off an essential medication.

Rylance: Your impotence wasn't your body failing. It was your body giving you a warning. This is not what you want. Why did you end your marriage?
Iggy: Because I couldn't be the person I want.
Rylance: Marvelous. The question is, who do you want to be?

I run an emergency department. I can't do that if I, myself, am in a state of emergency.

Lauren

