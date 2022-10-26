Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Was there a way to make New York safer?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 6, Max embarked on a mission to change everything he could.

Meanwhile, Iggy helped a family come to terms with their deaf child's inability to communicate.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events left the hospital in jeopardy.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.