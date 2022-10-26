Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Was there a way to make New York safer?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 6, Max embarked on a mission to change everything he could.

Meanwhile, Iggy helped a family come to terms with their deaf child's inability to communicate.

Elsewhere, a sudden turn of events left the hospital in jeopardy.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

People are getting hurt, and it would be so easy to just fix it, and all they keep telling me is how they can't. Can we get something done? How can running the largest public hospital in the city easier than fixing a street corner?

Max

You're my touchstone. You're my best friend, and if you had been here, I wouldn't have done something as stupid as trying to save her.

Lauren

