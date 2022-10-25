Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Ben and Addison manage to return home from 1989?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6, the pair found themselves in danger ahead of the earthquake.

Ben and Addison Lead Image - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6

As the city continued to crumble with aftershocks, Ben tried to mend a family in chaos.

Elsewhere, Jenn and Ian searched for clues to an unsettling mystery.

What did they learn about it?

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Ben: We need to go. We need to go. Now.
Naomi: No, no, we need to talk. You can’t keep running…
Ben: Everything is about to collapse around us.
Naomi: It already has. I’m done, John. And if you’re not going to fight for us…

Ben: We’re in San Francisco, right?
Naomi: I get it. You didn’t want to move here. You’ve made that very clear. I tried, John. I went to therapy. I changed my hours to better suit your… I’m killing myself trying to make this work but I can’t do it anymore. I want a divorce.
Ben: Oh… from me?

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

In the Nick of Time - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6
Ben and Addison Lead Image - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6
Wake Up, Ben! - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6
Well-Decorated - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6
Flashing the ID - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6
Richard Martinez - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 6
