Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Who managed to take down Cortes?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6, an unexpected trio emerged in the battle to take down the villain.

Cortes - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Fiona attempted to keep her family safe as Chris continued to grieve one of the biggest losses.

Elsewhere, Thony was armed with classified intel that could change everything as she tried to get rid of her ex, once and for all.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Arman: Kamdar is a threat to us!
Nadia: There is no more us! It’s not because of Robert. It’s because of you.

Chris: What if they see what happened? They’ll know I did it.
Fiona: Keep your voice down.
Chris: Why are not freaking out now, Mom? They’re going to find me!
Fiona: I won’t let that happen.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6

