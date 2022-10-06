Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Mark get his driver's license?

A job opportunity across town popped up on The Conners Season 5 Episode 3, but there were many hurdles for the youngster.

Meanwhile, Darlene tried to help one of her children, but her frantic energy caused a rift.

Elsewhere, Harris met a new guy online, but Becky recognized him from her past.

