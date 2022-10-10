Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Aunt Vi and Delilah manage to come to terms with what happened to Robyn?

The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 2 picked up in the aftermath of the abduction, and it was clear everyone needed some time to process.

Meanwhile, the team helped an NYPD firefighter's daughter when her father suddenly disappeared.

As the mystery intensified, some shocking details about his past came to light.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.