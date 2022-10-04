Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did everyone survive the violent attack at the hospital?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 1, Shaun and Lea's long-awaited wedding reception was interrupted by horrifying events.

What Should They Do? - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 1

As the entire team mobilized to save the hospital, a gun man was on the loose.

Meanwhile, Lim fought for her life as Morgan made a decision about her future with Park.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Code Silver! Lockdown!

Andrews

Lea: How do you feel being married?
Shaun: I love you and the happiest I've ever been, so the same, really.

