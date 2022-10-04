Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did everyone survive the violent attack at the hospital?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 1, Shaun and Lea's long-awaited wedding reception was interrupted by horrifying events.

As the entire team mobilized to save the hospital, a gun man was on the loose.

Meanwhile, Lim fought for her life as Morgan made a decision about her future with Park.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.