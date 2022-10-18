Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did the team manage to save a famous marriage counselor?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3, things took a harsh turn when the doctors found themselves under media scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Morgan quickly spotted some big changes in the hospital after not taking her job.

What did she do to make things better for her in town?

