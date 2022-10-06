Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Lisa manage to get through to Meredith?

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 2, a spa trip left the feuding friends sitting next to one another.

Meanwhile, Whitney spoke to her family and uncovered some shocking events from her past.

Elsewhere, Jen started to realize the net was closing in and she would likely be going to jail.

How did she manage to cope?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.