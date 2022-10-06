Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Lisa manage to get through to Meredith?

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 2, a spa trip left the feuding friends sitting next to one another.

Tension at the Coach's Birthday - The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Meanwhile, Whitney spoke to her family and uncovered some shocking events from her past.

Elsewhere, Jen started to realize the net was closing in and she would likely be going to jail.

How did she manage to cope?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Lisa: I used to be a safe space for you.
Meredith: You were never a safe space for me.

Meredith's son's called Brooks. You should both meet.

Whitney

