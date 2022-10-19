Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Conrad manage to save a former patient?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, a patient from his time at as an intern arrived in the ER.

Meanwhile, Devon admitted a man who swore by an anti-aging regimen that could be killing him.

Elsewhere, Bell Realized there were some glaring issues in the hospital after an audit.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.