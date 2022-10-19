Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 5

at .

Did Conrad manage to save a former patient?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, a patient from his time at as an intern arrived in the ER.

Sick Professor -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Devon admitted a man who swore by an anti-aging regimen that could be killing him.

Elsewhere, Bell Realized there were some glaring issues in the hospital after an audit.

Watch The Resident Season 6 Episode 5 Online

It's complicated. Sometimes you need a dose of denial to have hope.

Kit

Devon: What is the scientific question that you want me to answer?
Marco: Isn't that obvious? How to live forever.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 5

