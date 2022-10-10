Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Nolan manage to find common ground with the new rookie?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3, the veteran police officer found himself at odds with how the young man approached policing.

Shocking Realization -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3

As Nolan tried to get through to him, it became clear that they both had very different styles.

Meanwhile, a shocking realization left one couple on the rocks.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

I'm being blackmailed.

Thorsen

Nolan, I trained you better than this, and now you both are making me look bad.

Harper

Fixing a Tie-tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3
Shocking Realization -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3
Sirens Roaring -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3
Reprimanding Nolan and Celina -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3
Tracking a Missing Woman - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3
Finding a Missing Woman - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3
