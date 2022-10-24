Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Tim manage to continue working?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 5, a past injury returned and it left him pondering his future.

Lucy tried to help him through the difficult time.

Meanwhile, Nolan and Juarez were on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident went wrong.

How did the action play out?

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.