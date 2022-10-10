Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 3

Did Bart and Lisa manage to "outscout" each other?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 3, Boy Explorers relaunched as co-ed, putting the siblings on quite the journey.

Meanwhile, Homer and Marge had a journey of their own when a blast from the past made them question some decisions.

Anna Faris guest-starred on this excellent installment of the FOX comedy.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.