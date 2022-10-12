Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

How did John and Mary meet?

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 1 picked up several years before Sam and Dean to tell the story of their parents.

This Supernatural spinoff is told from Dean's perspective as he digs deeper into some of the stories that shock him.

We pick up with a younger John leaving the army and returning home to a very different life.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

You're a lot of fun, you know that?

John

Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I'm gonna put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you.

Dean

