Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did John and Millie come to an agreement?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2, Ada was still missing, and the pair had different views on how to proceed.

Getting Answers - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Mary followed a trail from her father that pointed to the disappearance of a teenage boy in Topeka.

Elsewhere, Carlos had a heart-to-heart with Mary as Latika turned to her books for assistance with the latest monster.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

My dad left me that letter because he wants me to follow in his footsteps… and I don’t know how.

John

The ties that bind the family together can be complicated.

Dean

