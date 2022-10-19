Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did John and Millie come to an agreement?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 2, Ada was still missing, and the pair had different views on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, Mary followed a trail from her father that pointed to the disappearance of a teenage boy in Topeka.

Elsewhere, Carlos had a heart-to-heart with Mary as Latika turned to her books for assistance with the latest monster.

Use the video above to watch The Winchesters online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.