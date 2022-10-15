What to Watch: Step Up, The Peripheral, Inside Amy Schumer

Are you ready for another week of scintillating entertainment?

There are new shows premiering in addition to the already crowded schedule you have to watch and that we cover here at TV Fanatic.

Find out what we recommend this week to help ease the burden.

Saturday, October 15

8/7c Swindler Seduction (Lifetime)

Colton Haynes plays a despicable set of twins in this ripped-from-headlines movie that aims to give The Tindler Swindler a run for the money.

When Louisa (Gabrielle Graham) meets Steve, she’s in awe of his charm, money, and philanthropic endeavors, which seemingly make him a special guy.

Of course, Steve isn’t everything he seems, and just how far he’ll pull Louisa down before she comes out fighting is worth the watch.

Sunday, October 16

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

It all comes down to this. Cue the waterworks, guys, because we have to say goodbye to the O’Brien family.

If you read my reviews, you know I’ve been skeptical about wrapping it all up in time, but there’s good news to report.

The finale tugs at your heartstrings and gives us what we love the most – a little more time with our favorite family.

8/7c Family Law (The CW)

Abby and Daniel represent a mom with a gaming addiction in a custody battle.

Abby begins to slip in her recovery since she is also feeling underappreciated and unloved and relates to this mom.

Will anyone be able able to help either curb their addictions before it's too late?

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

Halloween is coming early on The Equalizer with this spooky fun case that Robin and the team take up.

A woman contacts them, fearing that her dead husband is trying to kill her, and Robin hopes to get to the bottom of it.

In other news, Gloria Reuben guest-stars as Aunt Vi’s old flame, and you better believe things are going to heat up when they have a reunion that’s years in the making!

9/8c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

We’re due to find out Marvin’s fate during this jampacked hour that sets the stage for the final episode of the season.

Raq will have a lot on her plate, as the Boselli’s still loom large and are still out for revenge.

We should also find out what happened to Marvin here, and we’re anxious to see where things will stand heading into the finale.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

Regina’s coming out from behind her desk!

New York’s most idealistic Deputy Inspector wants to lead by example and connect with her community, but will it go the way she expects?

Regina will try to help a troubled teen while her team investigates a fatal shooting and a smooth-talking businessman who might have been the intended target. This will be another can’t-miss hour of our newest favorite police procedural.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

Are you ready to meet stronger zombies?

As the series winds down, the gang encounters something that changes everything they thought they knew about walkers.

Meanwhile, Pamela is out for blood following her son's death.

Who will she go after?

9/8c House of the Dragon (HBO)

The penultimate episode of the season is also the most shocking.

TV Fanatic got the chance to watch it early, and it's a riveting hour of TV.

Check out the teaser.

10/9c Interview With The Vampire (AMC)

Louis and Lestat’s relationship is put to the test when a friend from Louis’s past rolls into town.

Louis also continues to deal with his estranged relationship with his family and difficulties with his business.

It’s another riveting hour of the hit you won’t want to miss!

Some questions don't have an easy answer.



A new #InterviewWithTheVampire premieres Sunday at 10pm on @AMC_TV. Watch it now on @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/hDSKsEYitM — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 10, 2022

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Rosalind Dyer isn’t done with us yet, and let’s be real, we’re not done with her either!

The escaped serial killer is back to taunt and wreak all kinds of havoc, and she’s directed her sadistic focus to make Nolan’s life hell.

With Bailey’s life in the balance, Rosalind’s a deadly ultimatum that could fundamentally change John as a person, while the LAPD team up with the FBI to stop Rosalind once and for all. It’s the first half of a The Rookie crossover with The Rookie: Feds, and you won’t want to miss it!

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team mounts a search to bring them home.

Also, Deeks and Kensi realize they may need to get Rosa some help with her schoolwork.

Anna considers a career outside of law enforcement.

10/9c Step Up: High Water (Starz)

After a long hiatus, Step Up is back with it’s third installment. It also has a new home at Starz from Youtube.

Season two ended with a huge cliffhanger and during the hiatus, there were some cast changes. There are more creative changes so don’t forget to watch and check in for reviews of the episodes

Check out the trailer below to learn what to expect.

Monday, October 17

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

While it seems like Kristen turned over the antidote just in time, it may not work out that way.

Kayla is slated to die, at least temporarily. Will heaven send her back to Earth, or is she destined to become an angel?

Meanwhile, back in this world, Brady is forced to dump Chloe and reconcile with Kristen, while Gabi continues trying to break through Stefan’s brainwashing before it’s too late.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Homes are being robbed left and right in Los Angeles, which spurs Athena into action to track down the culprits.

But their commonality with the call center puts Maddie in some hot water.

Elsewhere, the 118 deals with a home renovation gone terribly wrong.

8/7c All American (The CW)

With Spencer’s life hitting a rocky point, he takes some advice from JJ and Coop to embrace college life.

Olivia and Billy’s suspicions about Coach Garrett resurface and cause tension between them and Jordan.

Layla makes a power play that catches an unsuspecting Patience off-guard. Meanwhile, Asher struggles with trying to be JJ’s coach and maintaining their friendship.

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

The stakes keep climbing! Thony is put in a difficult position when she learns Arman and Nadia are selling street drugs to make payments.

If it gets tied back to her, it could cost her everything, and her new business is just starting.

Garrett gets a lead on the Cortes case.

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

Yee-HA! Ben lands in 1879 in the body of a famed gunslinger, and it’s gonna be a wild time in the Wild West.

As we saw at the end of last week’s episode, there are family issues complicating matters. Furthermore, now that he’s remembered his relationship with Addison, he’s bound to be a bit distracted.

Will the duel happen or will he come up with a way to outsmart the trigger? Leap in with us and see!

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

The medical team tries to find the right solution for a famous marriage counselor’s ankle injury.

But the real drama is between the doctors, as Lim goes on a quest to find out who caused her paralysis.

Glassman has been blaming Shaun since it happened, and Lim may be ready to join the anti-Shaun team, but is that really fair?

Tuesday, October 18

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

Netflix is at it again with nine more mysteries that have been left unsolved.

There is more than one that will leave you breathless, including an hour on UFOs that makes your skin tingle.

This is the revival that keeps on giving!

8/7c FBI (CBS)

A wealthy accountant is gunned down for secretly testifying against a notorious drug lord.

The team’s investigation leads Tiffany to ask for help from a friend who was formerly with the NYPD.

That person is related to the dangerous crime boss.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Death is an inevitability, and you can’t cheat it. But the Chastain doctors certainly try to fight it when treating a patient who hits a bit too close to home for Conrad, who treated him back when he was an intern.

It’s all hands on deck in an attempt to save this patient.

Meanwhile, Devon treats a patient whose anti-aging treatments may actually be killing him.

8/7c The Winchesters (The CW)

Mary, who has a heart-to-heart with Carlos, is on her way to Topeka to follow a new lead on her father, but will she be able to find anything that points to where he is?

Meanwhile, John and his mother don’t see eye-to-eye on John’s new interest in the hunting life and it could bring some tension.

As for Latika, she tries to do some research to identify a monster, will she be successful in doing so?

The second episode of this prequel series is sure to be a can’t-miss!

9/8c Monarch (FOX)

WHAT DID ACE SEE?!

They left us hanging with that shocking twist after more of the murder that happened came together, and hopefully, they'll tease more developments in this installment!

In the meantime, things are gearing up for trouble when Luke has Nicky meet up with the D.A. looking into Dottie’s death. And Luke also looks into the mysterious Jamie, who keeps hanging around, and makes a shocking discovery.

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

Creatures and chaos return! When it becomes foggy in the clearing, Eve and others battle new invaders, only to face new dangerous creatures too.

Gavin reunites with Rebecca. Will we learn how they are connected?

Elsewhere, in 1988, Josh and Riley pursue a woman who could stop the disaster up there.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

It’s open season on nurses, and Max will fight like hell for his people when a beloved nurse is under fire in a harrowing malpractice suit that can ruin her life.

Floyd directs his attention toward helping a bunch of people who are getting sick from their apartment building.

And the highly discussed burgeoning romance between Max and Wilder will likely have more development and be the talk of the fandom, however polarizing.

10/9c The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

The unit has an all-new case; the rookies are advancing in their training. What will they come up with to solve this next case that involves domestic abuse?

Tune in for more shenanigans from Simone, Brendon, and Elena

Wednesday, October 19

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Oh boy. Serena has made a break for it, relying on June to do it.

Now, she's in labor with only her worst enemy to get her through it.

At this point, I have no idea what to expect, but there's no doubt "No Man's Land" will be incredible.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Med picks up where it left off, with even more drama as the result of both the supply chain shortage and the supertrain accident.

Despite what Will thinks, he and Vanessa are far from out of the woods now that she’s contacted her old dealer -- they’re slated to reappear. Could he be the patient in the spoiler video who attacks the staff with a fire extinguisher?

And Marcel must again improvise when one of the accident victims needs a transplant.

10/9c Reginald The Vampire (SYFY)

Reginald continues his rescue mission of Maurice, but Angela is hot on their heels. Will they get out alive (undead)?

Reginald and Sarah go on a date, which causes some mayhem in both of their lives.

Reginald learns more details about his powers, much to the shock of everyone involved.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Are you ready for another dark case and Hailey-centric hour?

We get our first real glimpse of life for Hailey after Halstead’s departure, and she finds herself in mortal danger when getting sucked into a sinister human-trafficking case while looking for a missing girl.

To up the ante, Chief O’Neal’s son has a connection to the mission girl, and his involvement in the case could make things harder on the unit.

10/9c Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

Now that Mark’s body has been found, it’ll be all hands on deck to find out what happened to the unlucky backpacker.

With the cops poking around, Sunny will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Meanwhile, Tonya and Donno will make their way to Sunny Days as they follow through with their orders to track down Luke and Paige.

Thursday, October 20

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+)

That's right, she's back!

OK. I admit it. I used to love this show. But will she be the same now that she’s a mother?

Amy Schumer makes her return to Inside Amy Schumer with brand-new over-the-top sketches, huge laughs, and a little something for everyone. (We hope)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

It's penultimate episode time, and the Cerritos are in the limelight as a reporter joins the crew.

In true Cerritos’ fashion, things go sideways, much to Captain Freeman's dismay, and it’s up to the Lower Decks to turn it around.

Sign on for adventure and stay for the shenanigans! #CerritosStrong

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

The station is family, and Andy is going to make damn sure they never forget it.

As Jack continues to spiral, Andy makes it her mission to save him the best way she knows how, even if she has to do it alone without guidance from their captain.

Carina ponders the next steps when she takes a pregnancy test, but she and Maya remain on the outs.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy(ABC)

If any place can teach a few things about sex, it’s Grey Sloan Memorial.

The interns get to talk about sex when Addison returns to run a program to promote safe sex and health and needs the interns to be the face who educates a bunch of high schoolers.

Bailey is back, and Nick can’t say no to her when she takes a stab at being quintessential Bailey to the new interns And Maggie and Mer learn something new about Zola.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Three masked assailants invade a home and murder an entire family, including a pregnant woman.

The CSIs are called to the scene to investigate.

Catherine leads the team through the emotional case, which intensifies her own longing to reconnect with her estranged daughter, Lindsey.

10/9c Alaska Daily (ABC)

The investigation into a murdered woman continues as Eileen, Roz, and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect.

Eileen still isn't making any friends or appealing to her colleagues, but it doesn't detract from the work that she's doing.

While Austin learns about a political candidate's shady financial dealings, they must debate whether or not they should publish their findings.

Friday, October 21

From Scratch

Based on the memoir by Tembi Locke, this multi-cultural love story follows Amy (Zoe Saldana) meeting Sicilian chef Lino in Italy.

Their love is fierce as shown through chapters of their lives and achieving their dreams in America.

When Lino faces a health crisis, their families join forces with food, love, and healing.

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime

Enter the world of The Peripheral, based on the novel by William Gibson.

The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher and her brother as they try and survive in the near future that's been changed greatly by technology.

When they get a gig that sends Flynne into a whole new world, she discovers more than she was prepared for and must fight for her and her family's survival.

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Strap in because someone has hijacked Black Betty!

20-Squad teams up with FBI Agent Vasquez, played by Jessica Camacho, to stop the vehicle from being used in a terrorist attack.

However, she may have her own ideas when it comes to the mission that may not be so good for the team.

In the midst of it all, Hondo and Nichelle prepare for their gender reveal party! Will it be a boy or a girl?

9/8c Fire Country (CBS)

If you haven't been checking out Fire Country, the biggest hit on Friday nights, then why aren't you?

Max Thieriot continues to shine as Bode, as this first responder series evolves into a compelling family drama, too.

When the crew responds to a call in a remote forest, they come under fire by an outlaw protecting an illegal marijuana crop.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Oh no! Danny’s friend Maggie, the psychic played by Callie Thorne, suffers an attack vicious enough to put her in the hospital.

Will Danny be able to be objective enough to find who did it?

Meanwhile, Frank debates how to honor a deceased officer whose professional legacy is less than stellar.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.