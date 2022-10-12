Willie Spence, American Idol Star, Dead at 23

We have some sad news out of the world of Reality TV.

Willie Spence, best known for his appearance on American Idol, has died.

He was 23 years old.

Spence passed away on October 11 due to injuries he sustained in a car accident.

Spence passed away “in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” Douglas Now reported on Tuesday.

“We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world.

“He will be missed.”

Willie was the runner-up on America's Got Talent Season 19.

Katherine McPhee, who got her start on American Idol, took to social media to pay tribute to Willie.

“I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old.”

“Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised," the Smash alum added.

"God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

American Idol shared a statement via social media.

"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones," the show shared.

Spence was a dominant force on the ABC reality series, drawing lots of praise for his performances throughout the season.

"You just have the magic, buddy," Luke Bryan told him after one performance.

Throughout the season Spence said that he wanted his voice to "reach the world."

He also had aspirations of winning a Grammy one day.

“It’s gonna take hard work, but I feel like I can do it.”

Randall Emmett, a movie producer who has appeared on Vanderpump Rules, paid tribute to Spence via Instagram.

“My heart is broken and my prayers go out to his family,” he wrote over.

“I was lucky to have him sing for me live at my home and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us. I’m heart broken.”

May Willie Spence rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.