Yellowstone Season 5 to Premiere Two Weeks Early At AMC Theatres

We have some good news if you've been dying for more Yellowstone since Yellowstone Season 4 concluded.

The hit Paramount drama will preview Yellowstone Season 5's first two hours in AMC Theaters on Saturday, October 29.

That means you can watch the premiere a little over two weeks before its Sunday, November 13 premiere on Paramount Network.

It's a great tactic to get some early buzz in the hopper for this hit drama series, but then again, if it continues to grow exponentially, it will continue to be the biggest series on TV.

It was recently reported that the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer premiere broke records.

The special event in AMC theaters also includes a first look the Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King, which is set to premiere linearly the same night as Yellowstone.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, Season 5 features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have all been upped to series regulars.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein and Rob Kirkland with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Meanwhile, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Dana Delany (Body of Proof).

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

