9-1-1 Fall Finale Exclusive Clip: A Naked, Sleep-Driving Close Call

There's a reason the Santa Ana winds are called the devil winds.

Often causing destructive wildfires, the winds can usher in a sense of easiness and strange occurrences that take Los Angeles by storm. And we'll see some peculiar calls on 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9, as the 118 deals with some unusual emergencies.

TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get a peek into one of those emergencies where a young woman finds herself driving into the firehouse while sleep-driving and nude. Yes, you read that correctly.

We've all heard of sleepwalking, but what about sleep drivers? Those that get behind the wheel and operate a vehicle while not fully awake.

It's a pretty scary thing when you think about it, and as you'll see in this clip, the 118 aren't quite sure how to proceed until they understand what's happening. And that's to say nothing of the fact that she's not wearing any clothes.

There will be plenty of emergencies to keep the 118 occupied as the winds wreak havoc. And there will also be personal situations for some of the team.

Hen and Karen deal with Denny's questions about his biological parents. And while it's natural for a child to inquire about their birth parents, that doesn't necessarily mean that Hen and Karen are fully prepared for whatever questions come their way.

But the Wilson family is exceptionally close and open with one another, so they'll surely look to navigate this in the healthiest way possible.

We'll also see Bobby worry about his sponsor, which could bring about a lot of emotions, as his sponsor is such a huge part of his life.

There will also be time for Chimney to find a potential home for him, Maddie, and Jee-Yun, which is exciting! The couple has struggled to find a house that speaks to them, but maybe their luck will change for the better, and they'll get closer to settling into their forever home.

Fall finales always leave a big impression, and we're expecting much of the same here as the show gets ready to head into an extended hiatus.

9-1-1 Season 6 has been a wonderful treat thus far, and we're looking forward to seeing how they wrap up the first part of the season!

