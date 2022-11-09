9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Trailer Teases Strong Winds, Raining Frogs, & "Something Awful"

at .

The long wait for 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 is almost over.

FOX unveiled a first-look teaser for the new season, premiering Tuesday, January 17, at 8/7c.

We see the team assemble to battle some adverse weather, raining frogs, and so much more.

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 Photo - 9-1-1: Lone Star

For a thirty-second trailer, it was packed with action and some big character moments.

“My best life is when I have dragons to slay,” Owen (Rob Lowe) tells Judd (Jim Parrack). 

Overcoming Trauma -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 18

“If you just wait around a minute, something awful’s bound to happen,” Judd responds.

If you watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online, you know this series has a knack for wild moments that put all of the characters through their paces.

Ronen Rubinstein, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker also star.

There will be plenty of new faces on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4.

T.K. and Nancy -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 18

Deadline reported earlier this year that Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, and Amanda Schull all landed recurring roles.

McDonough is set to play Sgt. Ty O’Brien, "a hard-assed police sergeant who we met last season when he butted heads with Owen (Lowe)," according to the outlet. 

Woodside will portray Trevor,r "a wholesome, handsome, charismatic, father and preacher."

"His new job has brought him and his daughter to Texas, but their new city greets them with a rare and dangerous storm."

Actor Amanda Schull attends the 'Devil's Gate' Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

Schull will play Special Agent Rose Casey, an FBI agent investigating the members of an extremist group.

"She believes the group is planning a dangerous attack and needs Owen’s help gathering evidence to strengthen the case."

9-1-1: Lone Star is taking over the Tuesdays at 8 p.m. slot for the first time this season, replacing The Resident.

The latter got a shorter-than-usual episode order this season, but remains in contention for a pickup.

Fatherhood- tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 16

Check out the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 trailer below.

What are your thoughts on it?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Quotes

Owen: Well, I'm flattered, but if you're gonna put diversity first, shouldn't you hire somebody who's, you know, diverse?
Radford: We need somebody like you. We need somebody who truly understands how much rebuilding this house is gonna heal the community.

Doctor: You were at Ground Zero when the buildings came down, yes?
Owen: [nods] Yeah.
Doctor: Then I don't have to tell you by the 20th anniversary of 9/11, more survivors who were there that day and during the cleanup will get sick or die than people killed on 9/11 itself.
Owen: This is going to kill me, isn't it?

9-1-1: Lone Star

9-1-1: Lone Star Photos

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 Photo - 9-1-1: Lone Star
EMT Twins -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 18
T.K. and Nancy -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 18
Neglected Trio - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 18
Another Close Call - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 18
Good Place -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 18
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Trailer Teases Strong Winds, Raining Frogs, & "Something Awful"