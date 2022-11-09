9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Trailer Teases Strong Winds, Raining Frogs, & "Something Awful"

The long wait for 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 is almost over.

FOX unveiled a first-look teaser for the new season, premiering Tuesday, January 17, at 8/7c.

We see the team assemble to battle some adverse weather, raining frogs, and so much more.

For a thirty-second trailer, it was packed with action and some big character moments.

“My best life is when I have dragons to slay,” Owen (Rob Lowe) tells Judd (Jim Parrack).

“If you just wait around a minute, something awful’s bound to happen,” Judd responds.

you know this series has a knack for wild moments that put all of the characters through their paces.

Ronen Rubinstein, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker also star.

There will be plenty of new faces on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4.

Deadline reported earlier this year that Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, and Amanda Schull all landed recurring roles.

McDonough is set to play Sgt. Ty O’Brien, "a hard-assed police sergeant who we met last season when he butted heads with Owen (Lowe)," according to the outlet.

Woodside will portray Trevor,r "a wholesome, handsome, charismatic, father and preacher."

"His new job has brought him and his daughter to Texas, but their new city greets them with a rare and dangerous storm."

Schull will play Special Agent Rose Casey, an FBI agent investigating the members of an extremist group.

"She believes the group is planning a dangerous attack and needs Owen’s help gathering evidence to strengthen the case."

9-1-1: Lone Star is taking over the Tuesdays at 8 p.m. slot for the first time this season, replacing The Resident.

The latter got a shorter-than-usual episode order this season, but remains in contention for a pickup.

