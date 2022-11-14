Andor: First Two Episodes to Air on ABC, FX, Freeform, & Hulu

Cassian Andor is leaving Disney+ behind temporarily.

Disney revealed Monday that the first two episodes would expand to other outlets.

ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu will be the lucky places to catch up with the Star Wars Rogue One prequel.

Here is the rollout plan:

Wednesday, November 23: 9-10:30 pm ET on ABC

Wednesday, November 23 through Wednesday, December 7: Available to stream on Hulu

Thursday, November 24: 9-10:30 pm ET on FX

Friday, November 25: 9-10:30 pm ET on Freeform

"The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make," the logline for Andor teases.

"The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved."

"It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero," Disney+ says.

The series has been a breath of fresh air for Star Wars fans. It is grittier than typical Star Wars fare, offering a look at the world through the lens of Cassian, played by Diego Luna.

The cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Adria Arjona (Emerald City), Fiona Shaw, (Killing Eve), Kyle Soller (Poldark) and Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Alan Tudyk and Genevieve O’Reilly reprise their roles from the Rogue One movie.

The move will undoubtedly be to get more eyes on the series and more subscribers for Disney+ for those intrigued enough to watch more.

It comes ahead of Disney+ rolling out its ad-supported tier on Thursday, December 8.

It will come in at $7.99, while the ad-free experience will go up to $10.99 per month.

What are your thoughts on the move?

Will you sample the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.