Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7 Spoilers: Will Erin Ruin Her Friendship With Anthony?

Erin and Anthony fight and make up so much that they might as well be married. (Maybe that's why many fans ship them!)

But when the fight involves Anthony's daughter, could Erin go too far?

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7 spoilers revolve around Anthony's daughter witnessing a fatal shooting. This will lead to some serious drama.

Erin has helped protect Anthony's daughter before, but the two will be on opposite sides this time.

Since Sophia is the sole witness to a fatal shooting, Erin needs her to make her case. She won't want to help put a violent killer back on the streets. And if Danny or Jamie arrests the shooter, they'll be breathing down Erin's neck about not letting their suspect go.

But if Sophia is the only witness, that puts a massive target on her back. If the shooter is gang or mob affiliated, they could order a hit on the only witness. And even if the perp acted alone, he has a ton of incentive to intimidate Sophia into silence.

Anthony's been in this business a long time, so he's well aware of the danger, and he won't easily agree to allow his daughter to risk her life for the case.

If this were a stranger, Anthony would be quick to press them to testify anyway, and Erin knows that. She'll probably use that to try to persuade Anthony.

The problem is that this isn't a stranger. This is his daughter, who has already been through a lot after her parents' divorce, and Anthony's desire to protect her will be at least as strong as Erin's will be to ensure the shooter stays behind bars permanently.

Sophia is a teenager, so she's still beholden to what her parents want, at least to a certain degree. But will anyone ask her what she wants to do?

Witnessing a fatal shooting has to be traumatic for her; she might not want to relive it, but she also may feel strongly that she needs to stop this guy from hurting anyone else.

Anthony needs to consult her, even if he makes the final decision here. When someone suffers a traumatic event, they need to regain a sense of control over their life, and Anthony deciding for Sophia what to do about testifying will make this worse.

It's crucial for Sophia to understand the risks and for her and Anthony to make this decision together, but if Anthony's in protective parent mode, he isn't going to be willing to do that.

On the other hand, Erin isn't likely to accept Anthony's decision easily. Will she go behind his back to talk to Sophia directly?

Anthony will be PISSED if she does that. He'll see it as a major violation of his boundaries and his right to parent his daughter as he sees fit. That could lead to the biggest fight these two have ever had, and it's hard to tell how they'll come back from it.

Danny and Jamie aren't finished with their recent conflict, either. According to spoilers, Jamie insists on helping Danny and Baez solve a mugging case despite Danny not wanting him to be involved.

Danny and Jamie have always gotten on each other's nerves from time to time, but not like this.

Jamie's new job gives him more power to interfere in Danny's cases. He's privy to tips and information that could be helpful, and his job duties may continue to clash with Danny's.

Danny understandably wants to solve his own cases. Nobody wants their little brother swooping in to save the day, especially not if it happens regularly.

Still, Danny can't afford to be too prideful here. He and Jamie are on the same side. They both want to get bad guys off the streets before they can hurt anyone else.

If Danny lets cases slip through his fingers rather than allow Jamie to help him close them, that's not good for anyone, especially not the non-Reagans who have to live in New York City.

As the father of middle-aged men, Frank won't want to get involved in petty disputes between his sons. But as the police commissioner, he may not have a choice.

He can't have Danny turning his nose up at vital info. That will lead to criminals ruling the streets because a cop is refusing aid to close cases. And Frank wouldn't let a non-Reagan get away with that, so he can't ignore it if Danny does it.

Hopefully, Baez will talk some sense into Danny before it gets to that point. Jamko shippers will also love it if Jamie and Eddie talk about this issue!

Eddie and Jamie are supposed to be married, but lately, Eddie only interacts with him or anyone else at the Sunday dinner table. It's one thing to agree not to talk about the confidential aspects of Jamie's work, but it's another not to discuss what's going on in their lives to preserve a boundary!

At least Eddie will have a story of her own this time, something else which has been sorely lacking. She and Badillo are supposed to help a crime victim see the brighter side of New York City.

Will their tour mirror the one Frank and his friend took during Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1? And will Sergeant McNichol approve of this unusual interaction between cops and a victim?

