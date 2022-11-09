Brec Bassinger Calls Months Leading Up to Stargirl Cancellation an "Emotional Roller Coaster"

Fans of Stargirl were left in shock last month when The CW canceled the superhero drama after three seasons.

With various changes at The CW, series star Brec Bassinger revealed that she had known since May that there was a possibility the series would be canceled.

"The news about Stargirl had kind of been on and off,” Bassinger says in this week's episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast, launching Wednesday, November 16, according to TV Line.

“I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season,” two months after production had wrapped on Stargirl Season 3.

“I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure.”

The actress said that there were hints the series could be renewed by The CW or picked up by a streaming service.

“The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up’ or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service…,'” Bassinger says.

“It just became this emotional roller coaster.”

The cancellation came at a time when The CW is going through a major overhaul.

Under the watchful eye of new owners Nexstar, a lot of series have been canceled or announced final seasons.

As recently as this week, it was revealed that only a select few shows on The CW could be around next season.

The good news is that fans will get a conclusion with the series finale airing next month.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” creator Geoff Johns explained in a statement when the news broke.

“With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure."

"The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life."

"Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations"

"I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons."

"Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.