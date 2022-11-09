Brec Bassinger Calls Months Leading Up to Stargirl Cancellation an "Emotional Roller Coaster"

at .

Fans of Stargirl were left in shock last month when The CW canceled the superhero drama after three seasons.

With various changes at The CW, series star Brec Bassinger revealed that she had known since May that there was a possibility the series would be canceled.

"The news about Stargirl had kind of been on and off,” Bassinger says in this week's episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast, launching Wednesday, November 16, according to TV Line.

Brec Bassinger on Season 3 - Stargirl

“I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season,” two months after production had wrapped on Stargirl Season 3.

“I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure.”

Courtney split focus - Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1

The actress said that there were hints the series could be renewed by The CW or picked up by a streaming service.

“The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up’ or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service…,'” Bassinger says.

“It just became this emotional roller coaster.”

The cancellation came at a time when The CW is going through a major overhaul.

Brec Bassinger Attends Event

Under the watchful eye of new owners Nexstar, a lot of series have been canceled or announced final seasons.

As recently as this week, it was revealed that only a select few shows on The CW could be around next season.

The good news is that fans will get a conclusion with the series finale airing next month.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” creator Geoff Johns explained in a statement when the news broke.

Brec Bassinger Promotes Hot Summer Nights

“With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure."

"The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life."

"Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations"

"I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons."

Courtney costume - Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1

"Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

What are your thoughts on the uncertainty leading up to the cancellation?

Hit the comments.

Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Stargirl Quotes

Mike: Good-bye In-N-Out, good-bye friends, good-bye indoor plumbing.
Pat: It’s Nebraska. It’s not Siberia, Mike.
Mike: I looked this place up on Google Earth. Blue Valley doesn’t have jack.
Pat: It’s got fresh air, it’s got friendly people, it’s got schools without metal detectors. The thing is I need your help with this move, OK. I need you to be positive.
Mike: Positive? I am positive.
Pat: Great.
Mike: I’m positive this place will blow ass.

Starman: No, no, it’s over. The Justice Society must live on. Its legacy must survive. Someone with honor and strength must carry the torch.
Pat: I’ll try.
Starman: Not you. Someone with grace and heroism. I mean, you can’t do it. But someone out there will. It’s definitely not you. Pat, you’re a good friend.

Stargirl

Stargirl Photos

Time to Regroup - Stargirl
Mike's Latest Plan - Stargirl
Brec Bassinger on Season 3 - Stargirl
Helping a Friend - Stargirl
Beth Makes a Discovery - Stargirl
Cameron and Courtney - Stargirl
  1. Stargirl
  2. Brec Bassinger Calls Months Leading Up to Stargirl Cancellation an "Emotional Roller Coaster"