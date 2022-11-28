Candace Cameron Bure Unfollows Jodie Sweetin Amid "Traditional Marriage" Comments Backlash

There's unrest in the Tanner household.

Candace Cameron Bure has unfollowed her Full House and Fuller House co-star on Instagram after Sweetin defended JoJo Siwa following Byre's comments about "traditional marriages."

Bure and Sweetin starred together in the hit 1980s sitcom Full House for eight seasons.

The pair reunited for the Netflix spinoff in 2016, but it seems their relationship isn't as strong off-screen.

Bure was criticized earlier this month for saying that she moved to GAC Family from Hallmark to focus on projects that feature "traditional marriage."

Siwa, who had a very public feud with Bure when the young star revealed that the Full House alum was one of the most unpleasant celebrities she's ever met, took to social media to air her thoughts on the comments.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa said in a caption of a post headlined "Candace Cameron Bure's Plan for New Cable Channel: No Gays."

“This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

At the time, Sweetin supported Siwa, adding in the comments section:

"You know I love you."

Several more celebrities weighed in on Bure's comments about "traditional marriage."

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton Morgan hit out at Bure on social media.

"Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Burton wrote.

“But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Bure issued a response to the criticism, saying that "it absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

The star also took aim at the media in her statement, which reads in part:

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies."

"But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do."

"If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately."

"My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

“I have a simple message: I love you anyway,” she said, adding, “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.