CBS Dominating Fall Season With 17 of the Top 25 Series

CBS is dominating the fall season with its impressive line-up of originals.

The network confirmed Tuesday it has 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment series of the season so far.

"Since the start of the 2022-2023 television season, more viewers watch CBS’ entertainment series than any other broadcaster, as 17 of the top 25 most-watched non-sports programs are on the Network," the network revealed in a press release.

"In only six weeks, CBS has reached 89.0 million viewers in primetime thus far this season – all without any regularly scheduled sports during the time period."

According to Nielsen, the most-watched non-sports series is NCIS, with FBI, NBC’s Chicago Fire and 60 Minutes not far behind.

The two CBS procedurals occasionally switch the top spot, depending on the daily distribution of the Live + 7 Day Nielsen numbers.

CBS also revealed that it's new fall dramas were all represented in the top 25.

All of CBS’ comedies also dominate in the rankings, as Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola are this year’s top comedies and also rank in the top 25 shows.

FOX's 9-1-1 is the only FOX show in the top 25, averaging 7.3 million viewers, landing at #16.

The most-watched series on ABC is The Good Doctor, landing in the #24 spot with 6 million viewers.

The series has lost some steam in live viewing this season, but the show is making up for it in delayed viewing.

On a surprising note, Grey's Anatomy was not present in the top 25.

The show will likely be present in the top 25 shows if we were looking at the 18-49 demo, but the list from Nielsen includes total viewers.

All told, check out the full list below.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Are you surprised by any of the shows?

Hit the comments below.

