Cheryl Burke Exits Dancing With the Stars as Pro Dancer After 26 Seasons

Cheryl Burke's time as a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars is over.

Over the weekend, Burke announced via social media that she will officially depart the hit Disney+ reality series after 26 seasons.

“I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write," Burke wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

"Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars."

"This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one."

“This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old," Burke added.

"The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them.”

"I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me," the star added.

"I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as s—t of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry," Burke concluded her emotional message.

In an interview with Variety, Burke said she was interested in taking over the open judging seat left by Len Goodman's exit.

However, Disney+ has not revealed whether Burke will become the latest judge.

It is still too early to look ahead to the next season because there will be a considerable hiatus between seasons.

Burke's DWTS co-star Derek Hough paid tribute in the comments.

“It’s been a wild ride 🕺🏼 So proud of all you have achieved and overcome,” former pro-turned-judge Hough said.

“Forever left your mark on DWTS. It’s been a pleasure.”

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 wraps tonight on Disney+.

